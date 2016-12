From Beijing to Nashville, Wu Fei has redefined Chinese classical music. From collaborations with John Zorn to Abigial Washburn, she has opened up what the guzheng can bring to modern music. Wu Fei performs live in the studio and discusses the magic of her instrument. She will be back in Knoxville this spring as part of the Big Ears Festival. This podcast version includes the full performance and interview with Todd Steed.