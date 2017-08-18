What To Expect During The Eclipse

Wondering what kids and adults can learn during the eclipse on August 21? In this interview, Elizabeth MacTavish, an assistant professor of STEM education in UT's College of Education, Health and Human Services talks about what parents can teach their kids during this rare event.

We also discuss proper eye protection, what to expect in the sky and on the ground during the event, and more. It's rare that an eclipse traverses the lower 48 states in such a spectacular manner -- after all, most of the Earth is water -- so if you weren't excited before, this interview might be just what you need to get into this astronomical phenomenon.