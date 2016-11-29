Videos of Wildfire Aftermath

Mark Nagi, Community Relations Officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (Region 1), is on the ground in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg and has been posting videos of the aftermath and cleanup.

Video: A look at the devastation on roadway up to Ober Gatlinburg. If you can, please give to the Red Cross or local support agencies. pic.twitter.com/3hvfpwzuWr — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 29, 2016

LIVE on #Periscope: More work from TDOT on the Spur leading into Gatlinburg... this area is closed except for emerg… https://t.co/UrjujwnE0D — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 29, 2016

Other updates:

- The American Eagle Foundation stated that all eagles in the Dollywood sanctuary have been accounted for and moved to a more secure location.

- The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Twitter account stated, "The Le Conte lodge and Elkmont are still OK as of right now."

- Ripley's Aquarium issued a statement saying all 11,000 of its animals are safe and experts are at the facility to ensure the safety of the aquarium's population.

- National Guard troops have been mobilized to assist with cleanup efforts.