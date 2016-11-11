The University of Tennessee Opera Theatre Presents Monteverdi's "Ulysses"

Melony Dodson talks with conductor Kevin Class

The University of Tennessee Opera Theatre is presenting an opera that is rarely performed today, Claudio Monteverdi's Ulysses, which is based on Homer's Odyssey. Performances are Friday, November 11th at 8pm and Sunday, November 13th at both 2:30 and 8pm. All performances will be held in the Carousel Theatre, located on the UT campus, next to the Clarence Brown Theatre.

This early opera presents numerous challenges, not only to students, but also for the artistic team, led by stage director James Marvel and music director, Kevin Class. In this interview, Melony Dodson speaks with Dr. Class about these challenges, but also about the advantages of presenting this work.

More information is available online at the UT School of Music website: www.music.utk.edu or on the University of Tennessee Opera Theatre's Facebook page.