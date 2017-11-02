Top Stories: Trump On NYC Suspect; Suu Kyi On Rohingyas

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump: NYC Truck Attack Suspect Should Get Death Penalty.

-- Myanmar's Suu Kyi Visits Rakhine Amid Violent Crackdown On Rohingya.

-- Top NPR News Executive Mike Oreskes Resigns Amid Allegations Of Sexual Harassment.

-- Scientists Say They've Found Hidden Space In Great Pyramid Of Giza.

-- Houston Astros Are World Series Champions, Beating Los Angeles Dodgers.

And here are more early headlines:

NASA Administrator Nominee Grilled By Democrats. (The Hill)

Bergdahl Desertion Sentencing Hearing Continues. (CNN)

Spanish Courts Question Catalonia Leaders. (AFP)

