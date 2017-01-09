Tennessee Recovery Court Provides Addicts An Alternative To Jail

This story was produced by Matt Shafer Powell and Jess Mador of WUOT's TruckBeat project for a special series introducing President-Elect Donald Trump to the communities that make up this nation, from the people who know them best. The series is called "Finding America" and this story originally aired on NPR on January 4, 2017.

In Roane County, Tenn., the legal and personal costs of the opioid epidemic collide at the county courthouse.

As an assistant to the local prosecutor, Charlene Hipsher helped launch a special "recovery court" with the goal of getting drug addicts into treatment instead of jail.

"Roane County is such a beautiful part of the country, with lush mountains and beautiful rivers," Hipsher says. "But we do have a terrible problem here, and it's opiate addiction."

Hipsher says recovery court is "intensive supervision and treatment" that provides addicts an alternative to a jail cell and the opportunity to overcome their addiction. Her colleague Dennis Humphrey, general sessions court judge and recovery court judge, says they've found that more jail does not work.

"It does not remedy the problem," he says, "but something in the nature of a drug court does get to the heart of their problem, try to remedy that, try to work with them, to show them that we do care about what's happening."