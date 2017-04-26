Sixty-Five Years on the Air For Fulton High's WKCS

It's estimated there are about 200 high school radio stations in the United States. They are more commonly found in the Midwest and around the Great Lakes, but others are here and there, in big cities and small communities. Four of them are in Tennessee, including two in Knox County. The oldest is WKCS, based at Fulton High School in north Knoxville. The FM station went on the air on December 18, 1952. Russell Mayes is WKCS's manager, and he teaches radio production at Fulton. For National High School Radio Day, Mayes spoke with WUOT's Brandon Hollingsworth.