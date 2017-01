Well, it's that time of year again. The time that fans of avant garde music from all over the world anxiously await: the reveal of the lineup for Knoxville's Big Ears Festival. Rolling Stones magazine has called Big Ears "America's biggest avant garde party", while The New Yorker writes that: "The sounds are the stars, free of the tyranny of categories." It's hard to describe this one-of-a-kind festival that celebrates innovation, creativity, and expression through music, film, and art.