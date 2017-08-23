Related Programs: Studio 865/Flipside on WUOTWUOT Podcast Rocky Top At 50 By Todd Steed • 59 minutes ago Related Programs: Studio 865/Flipside on WUOTWUOT Podcast TweetShareGoogle+Email The son of legendary songwriters Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Del Bryant, stops by WUOT to talk about this fascinating history of the iconic anthem. Listen Listening... / 9:45 Tags: Rocky TopDel BryantFlipsideStudio 865TweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content BJ Leiderman Beyond The Themes By Todd Steed • May 18, 2017 The man behind some of your favorite NPR theme songs has released his first and possibly last album. BJ Leiderman talks with Todd Steed about his lively new record, his own secret Watergate tapes, and his streaking past.