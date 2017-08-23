Related Programs: 
Studio 865/Flipside on WUOT
WUOT Podcast

Rocky Top At 50

By 59 minutes ago

The son of legendary songwriters Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Del Bryant, stops by WUOT to talk about this fascinating history of the iconic anthem. 

