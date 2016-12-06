Riding With The Good Marshal, Part 2

By Dec 6, 2016

Part two of our interview with Marshal Andy.  The good Marshal explains how created his persona and television show. 

Tags: 
Marshal Andy
Studio 865

Related Content

Marshal Andy Rides The Written Range

By Nov 28, 2016

Knoxville legend Marshal Andy discusses his new book and the early years of his career.  

Bryn Davies Reflects On Guy Clark, Jack White And More

By Jun 2, 2016

Bassist and vocalist Bryn Davies reflects back on working with legendary songwriter Guy Clark, Jack White and more.  Bryn also shares some of her favorite recordings on this episode of Flipside. 