The Pursuit of Authenticity: James Agee as Critic

Writer James Agee died in 1955, but the re-discovery of his work continues today. This month, the University of Tennessee Press will release new collections reflecting on Agee’s work as a critic and journalist. Tuesday evening, Professor Michael Lofaro will lead a discussion about Agee’s nonfiction work as part of UT’s Conversations and Cocktails series.

Lofaro says while Agee is widely known for his novels, his book and film reviews are well worth examining. Professor Lofaro spoke with WUOT All Things Considered host Brandon Hollingsworth on Monday, January 9.