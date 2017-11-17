Pianists David And Stephanie Northington Perform At Church Street United Methodist Church

On Sunday, November 19th at 2:30pm, pianists David and Stephanie Northington will present a recital of music by Bach, Schubert, Beethoven, and Schubert. The concert is free and open to the public and will be given in the nave of the Church Street United Methodist Church on Henley Street in downtown Knoxville as part of the church's "Master Arts Series." Works to be performed on the recital include Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring", Beethoven's Piano Sonata in G Major, Op.14, Franz Schubert's Fantaisie in F minor, Op.103, and selected Mazurkas by Frederic Chopin.

David Northington recently retired after a thirty-nine year tenure with the University of Tennessee's School of Music, where he is now the Powell Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Piano.