Pianist Chang-Yong Shin Performs In Knoxville

The Evelyn Miller Young Pianist Series was founded in 1980 by pianist, teacher, and visionary, Evelyn Miller, who sought to establish a concert series for young international artists early in their careers. Now in its thirty-seventh season, the series has presented over one-hundred concert pianists from all over the world. The 2017 season opens this Sunday, January 22nd, with pianist Chang-Yong Shin, who will present works by Bach, Rachmaninoff, Chopin, Busoni, and others. The concert will begin at 2:30 and will be presented in the Sandra G. Powell Recital Hall in UT's Natalie Haslam Music Center.

More information online at www.youngpianistseries.com