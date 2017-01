The time: Ten years ago this month. The place: The state capitol in Nashville. Senator Randy McNally of Oak Ridge was approached to run for Senate Speaker. He preferred the job go to Ron Ramsey, and it did.

This month, McNally was elected to succeed Ramsey in the job he first considered a decade ago. In this conversation, Speaker McNally talks with WUOT All Things Considered host Brandon Hollingsworth about about the Speaker’s position and how it has changed since 2007.