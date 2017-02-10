The Oak Ridge Symphony Chamber Orchestra Performs Saturday

The Oak Ridge Symphony Chamber Orchestra presents a concert of "Chamber Delights" this Saturday evening, February 11th, at 7:30pm. The program will be presented at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and will feature two soloists from within the orchestra: cellist, Ihsan Kartal and oboist, Ayca Yayman. Newly appointed chorus direction, Dr. Jaclyn Johnson, will conduct the Oak Ridge Chorus in Faure's "Pavane." Also on the concert is music of Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, and Leos Janacek. More information is available at orcma.org

Melony Dodson chats with Dan Allcott