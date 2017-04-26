The Method: Tree Ring Detectives; March for Science

You probably remember from your grade-school science classes the tidbit that the growth of a tree is recorded in concentric rings visible when the tree is cut down. University of Tennessee scientist Henri Grissino-Mayer will tell you there's a lot more information encoded in those rings. The layers record climate change, forest fires, pollution and more. He talks about his research with WUOT's Megan Jamerson.

Then, Method host Brandon Hollingsworth speaks with photographer Caroline Rowcliffe. She attended Knoxville's March for Science this past weekend, and she'll tell Brandon about the march's purpose and goals. Rowcliffe produced a short video documenting the march.

WEB EXTRA: This is a story we couldn't fit into the broadcast, but Megan really wanted to share with you. Dr. Henri Grissino-Mayer talks about one of the most unusual applications of his tree ring research, when the National Park Service asked him to verify the age of a log cabin hailed as Abraham Lincoln's birthplace.