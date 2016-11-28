Marshal Andy Rides The Written Range

By Nov 28, 2016

Knoxville legend Marshal Andy discusses his new book and the early years of his career.  

Tags: 
Marshal Andy
Studio 865

Related Content

Bryn Davies Reflects On Guy Clark, Jack White And More

By Jun 2, 2016

Bassist and vocalist Bryn Davies reflects back on working with legendary songwriter Guy Clark, Jack White and more.  Bryn also shares some of her favorite recordings on this episode of Flipside. 

Banjo+Banjo=Grammy

By Feb 16, 2016

Part two of Todd's interview with recent Grammy winners Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn.  