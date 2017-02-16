Related Programs: 
Marble City Opera's "Chocolate And Wine" Pairs Delectable Treats With Music

Valentine's Day has come and gone, but there's never a bad time to enjoy beautiful romantic music, wine, and chocolate! Marble City Opera unites all three together for an evening of "Chocolate and Wine", presented at the new Modern Studio, located in Happy Holler. Local baritones, Brandon Gibson, Michael Rodgers, Dominick White, and Maurice Hendricks with pianist Brandon Coffer will serenade while audience members enjoy six different chocolate and wine pairings selected by Knoxville chef, Holly Hambright. These five gentlemen will perform selections from opera, art song, jazz standards, and musical theatre, so there's sure to be something to please everyone's palate. 

Performances are February 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30pm. Modern Studio is located at 109 W Anderson Ave. in Knoxville. More information is available at www.marblecityopera.com

