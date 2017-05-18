Marble City Opera Presents "The Stronger" by Hugo Weisgall

"Dinner and a movie" is a popular date-night option, but what about "dinner and an opera?" The opportunity doesn't present itself all too often, but this Thursday and Friday nights, Knoxvillians have the chance to enjoy a delicious dinner provided by Holly's Gourmets Market and an opera, performed by Marble City Opera. The opera d'jour is Hugo Weisgall's one-act chamber opera, "The Stronger," which features one woman's (Estelle, sung by Julia Metry) extended and emotional monologue about her marriage, life, and general happiness to her silent and reactionless friend, Lisa (potrayed by Denisha Miller). Only...her "friend" is also her husband's lover.

Performances are Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19 at 8pm, but dinner is served at 6:30pm. Holly's Gourmets Market is located at 5107 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. More information is available at www.marblecityopera.com