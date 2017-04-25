Related Programs: 
Local Teen Selected For National Youth Orchestra

Farragut High student Daniel Choo was recently selected to perform with the National Youth Orchestra. He sits down with Todd Steed to discuss his upcoming performances with both the NYO and the Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra. 

