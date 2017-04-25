Related Programs: WUOT PodcastAfternoon Concert on WUOTMorning Concert on WUOT Local Teen Selected For National Youth Orchestra By Todd Steed • 6 hours ago Related Programs: WUOT PodcastAfternoon Concert on WUOTMorning Concert on WUOT TweetShareGoogle+Email Farragut High student Daniel Choo was recently selected to perform with the National Youth Orchestra. He sits down with Todd Steed to discuss his upcoming performances with both the NYO and the Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra. Listen Listening... / 7:18 Tags: Daniel ChooNational Youth OrchestraKnoxville Symphony Youth OrchestraWUOTTweetShareGoogle+Email