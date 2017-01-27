The Liberal Redneck Heads West By Todd Steed • 7 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Comedian Trae Crowder shares his favorite music and explains his reasons for leaving Knoxville. Listen Listening... / 30:02 Tags: Trae CrowderLiberal RedneckStudio 865Todd SteedTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Shane Parish Pares It Down By Todd Steed • Jan 13, 2017 Asheville musician Shane Parish treats us to some solo acoustic music and discusses his intimate new recording. He'll be back in town for the Big Ears Festival in March. Riding With The Good Marshal, Part 2 By Todd Steed • Dec 6, 2016 Part two of our interview with Marshal Andy. The good Marshal explains how created his persona and television show.