Knoxville's Scruffy City Orchestra Performs A Veterans Day Concert

Melony Dodson talks with conductor, Ace Edewards

Looking for a night of hopeful, energetic, and uplifting music? Knoxville's newest orchestra, the Scruffy City Orchestra, presents a Veterans' Day concert this Friday night at 7:30pm. This community orchestra formed last Spring and Friday's program, directed by conductors Ace Edewards and Mathew Wilkinson, will be their second. As would be expected of a Veterans' Day concert, patriotic works will be performed, including an Armed Forces Salute, The Star Spangled Banner, and Aaron Copland's A Lincoln Portrait. Also on the program is a Big Band Medley, featuring the brass section prominently, Percy Grainger's Handel in the Strand, and Richard Rodgers' Victory At Sea.

In this interview, Melony Dodson talks with conductor, Ace Edewards about the newly formed group and about the music that was selected for this concert.

The concert will be held in First Baptist Church in downtown Knoxville. There is no charge to Veterans, who will be honored and recognized during the "Armed Forces Salute" medley. More information on this event can be found on the group's Facebook page, Scruffy City Orchestra.