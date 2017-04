Knoxville Opera is presenting the Tennessee premiere of Donizetti's opera about Mary, Queen of Scots: Maria Stuarda. Performances are Friday, April 28th at 7:30 and Sunday, April 30th at 2:30 and, as always, will be presented at the Tennessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville. Soprano, Rochelle Bard, who sings the role of Queen Mary, talks to Morning Concert host, Melony Dodson, about the opera, her complex character, the challenges of the role, and also about how she fell into the world of opera.

Melony Dodson talks with soprano, Rochelle Bard