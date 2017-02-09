Knoxville Opera Presents Puccini's "La Boheme"

Looking for a romantic opera to get you in the mood for Valentine's Day? Knoxville Opera has just the ticket: Puccini's popular and breathtaking opera, La Boheme.

In this interview, Morning Concert host, Melony Dodson, talks with soprano, Julia Lima (singing the role of Musetta) and baritone, Craig Verm (singing the role of Marcello). They discuss the opera and their characters, a little bit about themselves, and also about the changing perception of opera in modern society.

Performances are Friday, February 10th at 7:30 and Sunday, February 12th at 2:30 and as usual, will be given in the beautiful Tenneessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville. More information is available at knoxvilleopera.com