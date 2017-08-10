Knoxville City Council Elections 2017: Resources

Early voting is underway for five open seats on the Knoxville City Council. Thirty candidates are vying for ten slots on November's general election ballot. Here are some basic resources to help you learn more about the candidates and the election.

INTERVIEWS

WBIR's John Becker recorded video interviews with many of the primary's candidates.

Most of the announced candidates also recorded interviews with WATE.

Candidates also answered written questions from the Knoxville Mercury.

ELECTION INFORMATION

The City of Knoxville's "Go Vote!" website includes basic information about early voting, where to vote, and contact information for individual candidates.

The Knox County Election Commission's website includes technical information, including sample ballots and daily counts for early voters.

Stay tuned to WUOT for updates on early voting, and special segments ahead of the August 29 primary.