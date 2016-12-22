The Jackson Administration And Indian Removal

In September, I invited the University of Tennessee's Dan Feller over to talk about the latest printed edition of The Papers of Andrew Jackson. The hefty volume includes Jackson's letters, other correspondence and handwritten minutiae from the year 1832.

That was a busy year for Jackson. He did battle with the Second Bank of the United States, and won. He worked to avoid armed conflict over states' rights in South Carolina. He stood for, and won, re-election as the nation's seventh President.

Dr. Feller and I talked about all this, and even then, there was material we couldn't cover because of time limits. One listener wrote in shortly afterward and pointed out that we hadn't talked about Indian removal.

A fair criticism, I thought. Indian removal policies are still strongly linked with Andrew Jackson in the public consciousness, and not talking about them in the context of the critical year of 1832 would be a gross oversight. So I called Dr. Feller, and he eagerly agreed to join me for a special conversation focusing only on the removal policies pursued and implemented by the Jackson Administration in 1832.

An abbreviated version of this talk aired locally on All Things Considered on Thursday, December 22.