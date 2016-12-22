Related Program: 
The Jackson Administration And Indian Removal

By 35 minutes ago
Native American tribes of the southeastern United States.
Credit U.S. Geological Survey

In September, I invited the University of Tennessee's Dan Feller over to talk about the latest printed edition of The Papers of Andrew Jackson. The hefty volume includes Jackson's letters, other correspondence and handwritten minutiae from the year 1832.

That was a busy year for Jackson. He did battle with the Second Bank of the United States, and won. He worked to avoid armed conflict over states' rights in South Carolina. He stood for, and won, re-election as the nation's seventh President.

Dr. Feller and I talked about all this, and even then, there was material we couldn't cover because of time limits. One listener wrote in shortly afterward and pointed out that we hadn't talked about Indian removal.

A fair criticism, I thought. Indian removal policies are still strongly linked with Andrew Jackson in the public consciousness, and not talking about them in the context of the critical year of 1832 would be a gross oversight. So I called Dr. Feller, and he eagerly agreed to join me for a special conversation focusing only on the removal policies pursued and implemented by the Jackson Administration in 1832.

An abbreviated version of this talk aired locally on All Things Considered on Thursday, December 22.

Related Content

In "Jacksonland," A Long Battle For Land, People And History

By Jun 2, 2015
University of Alabama Cartographic Research Library

On June 1, 1796, the federal government of the United States took a narrow strip of territory from the Appalachians to the Mississippi River and called it the State of Tennessee. But most of that land still belonged to American Indians. As late as 1825, maps still labeled the southeastern parts of Tennessee, around what is now Chattanooga and as far north as Athens, as “Cherokee Lands.”

Personal And Political Battles Mark Andrew Jackson's Presidency

By Sep 8, 2016

It’s an election year for the ages. Political animosity divides the government and pits former allies against one another. A fierce battle develops over the nation’s economic future. And tensions over the balance between state and federal power nearly tips into armed conflict.

The year is not 2016, but 1832. Andrew Jackson was the man in the White House, and it was a volatile year of his presidency. The University of Tennessee’s Jackson Papers Project has just released a volume of documents, many from Jackson's own hand, covering 1832.