Related Programs: 
WUOT Podcast
Studio 865/Flipside on WUOT

Homemade Sound

By 55 minutes ago

On the latest Flipside, George Middlebrooks shares some of his favorite songs recorded in various homes. 

Tags: 
Studio 865
Todd Steed
George Middlebrooks

Related Content

Jeff Heiskell Arrives

By Oct 7, 2015

It's been a while since Jeff Heiskell has released something new, but it's been worth the wait.  This is the full Flipside Interview. 

Mic Harrison Finds The Hook

By Apr 6, 2017
Annie Clark-Rankin

Mic Harrison sits down with Todd on Studio 865 Flispside to dish the dirt on his his latest release, Vanishing South. 

A Silver Apple Returns Home

By Jul 2, 2015

  Electronic music pioneer Simeon discusses his childhood in Knoxville and his subsequent return to play the Big Ears Festival