HealthConnections: What Is TennCare?

Fifty-two years ago this summer, President Lyndon Johnson brought into being a program that would re-shape health care options for the poor and disabled. Depending on the observer's politics, Medicaid is either hailed as a step forward for low-income Americans or castigated as a handout program for the lazy. In this edition of HealthConnections, the realities of Medicaid in Tennessee.

Dr. Carole Myers, of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing, joins host Brandon Hollingsworth for an in-depth discussion of TennCare. That's Tennessee's modified Medicaid program. Myers and Hollingsworth discuss problems with the program's 1994 rollout, the TennCare contraction of 2004-06 and how TennCare functions today.

Here's more on Medicaid and TennCare, from the Sycamore Institute.