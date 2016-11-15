Five Guns

By Nov 15, 2016

Few issues in Tennessee generate the kind of passion and intensity as guns.  For many, a gun is a swift and deadly instrument of mayhem.  Others, however, simply see a gun as a tool, only as dangerous as the hand holding it. 

During the week of November 28, 2016, WUOT presented five East Tennessee stories.  In each, a gun played a significant and pivotal role in the life of the storyteller.   

Scroll down to learn more about gun ownership in Tennessee.

_________________________________________________________________________

Credit Megan Jamerson

Credit Pew Research Center