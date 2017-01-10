Dialogue: Scott West On Prison, Poetry and History's Criminal Class

In the early part of the 20th century, Scott West was considered a whiz-kid entrepreneur, one of the architects responsible for the revitalization of Knoxville's downtown. But the conversation about Scott West changed in 2006, when he was arrested for his role in a marijuana-smuggling operation, one in which he was convicted of using his popular downtown businesses to launder drug money.

The experience of spending the next four years in prison never left him. And now, he's documenting his memories, opinions and observations in a quirky, pointed collection of fairy tales, letters, recipes and essays. It's called The Crook Books: Scott West's Recipes for Disaster (Volume One- Good Intentioned Bad Guys).

On Wednesday's Dialogue, Matt Shafer Powell sits down with West to talk about the book, his role in Knoxville's renaissance and his time in prison. And he'll take your calls. So join us for Dialogue, Wednesday, January 11 at 1:00pm.