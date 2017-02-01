Dialogue: Refugee Resettlement In Tennessee

This edition of Dialogue joins a much larger discussion happening nationally about refugees and the American people. That discussion has been marked by political fights, misinformation, a lot of talking and very little listening. We'll explain how refugee resettlement works, so that you have context to better understand current events, such as President Donald Trump’s January 27 executive order. Host Brandon Hollingsworth is joined by three panelists:

Holly Johnson, state refugee coordinator for the Tennessee Office on Refugees, based in Nashville.

Stephanie Teatro, co-executive director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

Kent Southworth, an eligibility caseworker with Bridge Refugee Services in Knoxville.