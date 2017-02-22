Related Program: 
Dialogue: Donald Trump And The Future Of Science

Donald Trump’s public comments about science and his choices to run the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency have given a lot of scientists cause for concern.  How will the President’s attitudes and opinions about science affect funding?  How will research on politically-charged issues like climate change be affected?  On the next Dialogue, we’ll examine the next four years from a scientists’ perspective.  You can hear the show live on 91.9 FM WUOT at 1:00pm Wednesday March 1.