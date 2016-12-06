Dialogue: Civility And The Holiday Season

There’s no place like home for the holidays…at least, that's what we're told. But after an exceedingly divisive election season and a result that left many wounds, the thought of politics rearing its head at family gatherings or office Christmas parties may have you reaching for the Tums instead of egg nog. On this edition of Dialogue, we discuss civility and relationships in this unique holiday season. Can our differences be fixed with wrapping paper and bows?

Our guests this hour: Courtney Wright, an associate professor in the University of Tennessee’s school of communication studies. Her specialties include interpersonal communication and conflict management. And Scott Aikin, an assistant professor of philosophy at Vanderbilt University. He is the co-author of a book called Why We Argue and How We Should.

Diaolgue airs Wednesday, December 7, at 1:00 p.m. EST.