Convenience Store In Massachusetts Sells Winning Powerball Ticket

A $758.7 million dream was dashed for many lottery players in the U.S. Thursday, after news emerged that just one winning ticket had been sold in Chicopee, Mass., for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials initially said the record-setting ticket was bought in Watertown. But the agency issued a correction early Thursday, saying that the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee had sold the ticket — not the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

It is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history, according to a statement from Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre.

The jackpot is also the second-largest lottery prize in the U.S. In January 2016, the record jackpot was set at $1.6 billion — but that pot of money was split three ways.

The odds of winning the jackpot were one in 292.2 million. It's not known yet who bought the lucky ticket.

It's the fourth time a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket has been sold in Massachusetts. Previous winning tickets were sold there in 2013, 2012 and 2011.

Six tickets for Wednesday's drawing won $2 million apiece, and 34 more won $1 million, the lottery organization says.

The winning numbers were: 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each time there is a winner, the jackpot resets. Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is at $40 million.

