Bringing The World Back Home By Todd Steed • 1 minute ago

UT student Tiana Castillo discusses her work in the Programs Abroad Office, the upcoming Study Abroad Fair and her time working and studying in Australia.

Listen Listening... / 12:58

Tags: Study Abroadchanging courseTodd Steedprograms abroad fair

Related Content

To China And Back: An Interview With Lola Alapo By Todd Steed • Aug 16, 2016
Lola Alapo from the Office of Communications and Marketing talks about her decision to spend part of the summer teaching in China. She was part of a group of twenty-eight UT faculty, staff and students.

UT Returns To Wales By Todd Steed • Sep 6, 2016
On Changing Course, Todd Steed interviews Dr. Millie Gimmel about the return of one of the most popular UT Study Abroad programs.