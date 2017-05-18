Related Programs: WUOT PodcastStudio 865/Flipside on WUOT BJ LEIDERMAN BEYOND THE THEMES By Todd Steed • 7 minutes ago Related Programs: WUOT PodcastStudio 865/Flipside on WUOT TweetShareGoogle+Email The man behind some of your favorite NPR theme songs has released his first and possibly last album. BJ Leiderman talks with Todd Steed about his lively new record, his own secret Watergate tapes, and his streaking past. Listen Listening... / 26:51 Tags: BJ LeidermanStudio 865Todd SteedTweetShareGoogle+Email